The sacred relics of Buddha set to return to India amid full state honours

Following a month-long journey in Thailand, the sacred relics of Buddha, as well as those of his esteemed disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, are poised to return to India amidst elaborate state honours. Thailand’s culture ministry disclosed that over four million devotees paid homage to these sacred relics originating from India.

The relics’ return journey is being accompanied by a delegation led by Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC-Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, along with numerous monks representing both the Theravada and Mahayana traditions.

Expected to arrive at Air Force Station Palam, Technical Area, later on Tuesday (Mar 19), the relics will be formally received by Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, in a ceremony tailored to their profound spiritual significance.

The recent exhibition of the relics in Thailand evoked an overwhelming response, with scenes of serpentine queues of devotees waiting with offerings becoming a common sight in every city visited by the procession.