This is how pregnant women can reduce risk of premature birth

Pregnancy represents a transformative journey, and ensuring a healthy, full-term pregnancy is crucial for the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Preterm birth, defined as childbirth occurring before 37 weeks of pregnancy completion, presents potential risks to the health and development of the infant. Globally, over one in 10 births in 2020 were preterm, equating to an estimated 13.4 million babies born before their due dates, with these early arrivals facing significant health challenges.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Dr. Mangla Gowri K, Chief Fertility Specialist & Centre Head of Santaan Bengaluru, shared four strategies aimed at preventing preterm birth. Let’s delve into them:

1. Nutritious Diet:

Maintaining a well-balanced and nutritious diet is fundamental for a healthy pregnancy. A diverse array of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products supply essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and calcium, contributing to optimal maternal and foetal health. Adequate hydration is also paramount, with consultation with healthcare professionals recommended to tailor the diet to individual needs.

2. Regular Exercise:

Incorporating regular physical activity during pregnancy offers myriad benefits, including enhanced mood, reduced discomfort, and overall well-being improvement. Moderate exercise such as walking or swimming can promote a healthy pregnancy, although it is imperative to consult with healthcare providers before initiating or altering an exercise regimen.

3. Avoiding Harmful Substances:

Eliminating exposure to harmful substances is critical, encompassing avoidance of tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drugs. These substances significantly elevate the risk of preterm birth and can adversely affect foetal development. Seeking support from healthcare professionals is advisable for those needing assistance in quitting these habits.

4. Managing Stress:

Effectively managing stress during pregnancy is essential, as chronic stress may contribute to preterm birth. Implementing stress-reduction techniques like prenatal yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can bolster emotional well-being. Open communication with loved ones and seeking support when necessary are integral components of stress management.

In addition to these preventive measures, medical procedures can be employed to avoid or delay preterm labour, aiding in preparing the unborn child for life outside the womb. Maintaining a healthy weight, ensuring proper nutrition, and managing stress are among the strategies aimed at mitigating the risk of premature labour.