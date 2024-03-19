Vizhinjam Port in Kerala bags international award: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has won an international award . The AVPPL has bagged British Safety Council’s International Safety Award for calendar year 2023. The award was given considering AVPPL’s commitment to keep workers and workplaces healthy and safe. The Vizhinjam International Seaport situated in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala is India’s first deep-water mega container transshipment port.

‘This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country,’ said Ashwani Gupta, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

AVPPL is one of 269 global organisations to win a distinction in the International Safety Awards 2024, out of the total of 1,124 that won the award. Winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide, with 269 organisations awarded a distinction, 456 a Merit and 399 a Pass. The organisations span all sectors including construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors.

The International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill-health during the previous calendar year.

‘The vision of British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also to workplace well-being and impelling others to follow suit. Our heartfelt congratulations to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited; all of those working there should be enormously proud of their achievement’, said Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council.

The International Safety Awards scheme is open to organisations of all types, sizes and sectors in the U.K. and internationally, both members of the British Safety Council and non-members. The awards include a range of auto enter awards as well as free to enter awards.

Applicants must answer a series of online questions about their management of health and safety risks during the previous year . The answers are assessed by a team of independent health and safety professionals. If the application meets the required standard, a pass, merit or – for exceptional submissions – a distinction is awarded.

Selected high scoring winning organisations are shortlisted for additional recognition in auto entry awards including Sector, Company, Country, and a Chief Adjudicators Award for the highest scoring applicant/s. These awards are judged by independent adjudicator panels.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is the largest port developer and operator in India. The company operate 7 ports and terminals on the west coast and 7 ports and terminals on the east coast of the country. These ports represent 27 per cent of the country’s total port volumes. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel.