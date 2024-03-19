Menstrual cramps also known as menstrual pain, or dysmenorrhea are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Practicing specific yoga poses can also help alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation during menstruation.

Yoga Asanas To Ease Menstrual Pain:

1. Balasana: Begin by kneeling on the floor, and sitting back on your heels. Exhale and lower your torso between your thighs, extending your arms forward or resting them alongside your body. Hold the pose for several breaths, focusing on deep, steady breathing to help release tension in the lower back and abdomen.

2. Marjaryasana: Start on your hands and knees with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose).

Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your belly button towards your spine (Cat Pose). Flow smoothly between Cat and Cow Pose for several breaths, gently massaging the abdomen and relieving tension in the pelvic region.

3.Paschimottanasana: Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge forward from the hips, reaching for your feet or ankles. Allow your upper body to relax over your legs, keeping your spine long. Hold the pose for a few breaths, feeling a gentle stretch in the hamstrings and lower back while promoting relaxation in the pelvic area.

4. Supta Matsyendrasana: Lie on your back with your arms extended out to the sides in a T position. Bend your knees and draw them towards your chest. Exhale as you lower your knees to one side, keeping both shoulders grounded. Hold the twist for several breaths, then repeat on the opposite side. This pose helps release tension in the lower back and abdominal muscles, easing menstrual discomfort.

5. Viparita Karani: Sit close to a wall with one hip touching it. Lie on your back and extend your legs up the wall, forming an L shape with your body. Relax your arms by your sides or place them on your abdomen. Stay in this pose for 5-10 minutes, focusing on deep breathing and allowing gravity to assist in reducing pelvic congestion and relieving menstrual cramps.