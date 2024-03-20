14 killed, 37 injured as bus crashes inside tunnel

Beijing: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed and 37 others injured after a passenger bus crashed inside an expressway tunnel in northern China. The bus was carrying 51 people. It rammed into the tunnel’s interior wall. The cause of the incident is now under investigation.

In another accident, 3 people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China’s Zhejiang province .

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls. In February of last year, 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in a pile-up in central Hunan province. In January, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road accident in eastern Jiangxi province.