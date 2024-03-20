2 killed, 8 feared dead in coal mine explosion

Quetta: A gas explosion in a coal mine in Pakistan has claimed at least two lives, leaving eight others feared dead. The gas explosion occurred in a private coal pit in the mining region of Khost, 80 kilometres east of Quetta. 10 people were trapped about 800 feet (244 metres) below ground.

‘Two dead bodies were recovered by the rescue teams overnight. We fear the rest of the workers may not be alive, however our rescue team members are trying their best to recover them. The cause of the incident was an accumulation of carbon monoxide gas followed by an explosion. As a result the mine caved in,’ Ghani Baloch, the chief inspector of mines for Balochistan province, told AFP.

Deadly incidents are not uncommon in Pakistani mines, which are notorious for hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards.