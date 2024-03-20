5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad: An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Pakistan in the early hours on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was measured at 105 km. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 29.74 and Longitude: 65.93 respectively and occurred near the Pakistan- Afghanistan border. Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Balochistan province in Pakistan. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the epicenter of the earthquake was 150 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 35 km. The tremors were felt in Quetta, Noshki, Chagi, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Dalbadin, Pishin and some other areas of the province. It was also felt and recorded at the Pakistan-Iran border areas. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

Pakistan has a history of more severe earthquakes. Earlier on February 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Islamabad. In January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan. In January, another 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan.

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people, injured 300 others and caused widespread damage. A strongest earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit the Awaran, Kech region of Balochistan on September 24, 2013. More than 348 died and 21,000 houses reportedly damaged in that earthquake. It affected over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts. While two days later, another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing 7 people and injuring many.