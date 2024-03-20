DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

5 missing as chemicals tanker capsize off Japan

Tokyo: 5 people went missing as a South Korea-flagged chemicals tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday. The Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker  with 11 people on board capsized near Japan’s Mutsure Island due to rough weather. The island is just off the southwestern end of Japan’s Honshu main island, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Tokyo.

The coastguard has rescued 6 members of the crew — which included 2 South Koreans, 8 Indonesians and 1 Chinese-.  The coastguardis  still searching for the remaining 5 crew members.

No details on the nationalities of the rescued and missing were immediately known. Television footage broadcasted by NHK showed the tanker flipped entirely over, with its red underside exposed to the harsh sea conditions.

