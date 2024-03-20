Air India Express to operate 360 daily flights in summer schedule: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has released its summer schedule. Generally, the summer schedule is from the last Sunday of March till the last Saturday of October. In 2024, the summer schedule will be from March 31 till October 26.

The air carrier owned by Tata Group will operate more than 360 daily flights during the summer schedule. Compared to last year’s summer schedule, there will be an increase of over 25 per cent in domestic flights and more than 20 per cent rise in overseas services.

‘This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures,’ a release by airline said.

The airline will be increasing its frequencies to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah. It it will add 24 additional flights every week between India and the UAE during this summer. The new flights will mainly operated to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai. The air carrier will add 4 more flights on the Dubai route to make the number of weekly flights 84. On Abu Dhabi route, there will be 43 flights a week, by adding 14 flights. The airline r will also increase flight frequency on Ras Al Khaimah route, by adding 6 more flights every week to take the total to 8.

Currently, Air India Express operates over 360 daily flights with a fleet of 67 aircraft — 39 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. The air carrier is also in the process of completing the merger with AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) and the schedule includes flights of both carriers.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of Tata Group. Air India Express is already operating aircraft with Biz seats across 70-plus routes in India.