Boeing explores a potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems

As Boeing contemplates the potential acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, deliberations are ongoing regarding the implications for Spirit’s existing ties to Airbus, adding layers of complexity to Boeing’s strategic considerations.

Sources familiar with the matter, cited by Reuters, disclosed Boeing’s contemplation of divesting or significantly scaling down specific Spirit businesses that provide critical components to Airbus.

This move comes amid Boeing’s endeavors to regain control over its production chain and address challenges arising from recent crises, including an incident in January involving a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

The Airbus-related segment constituted a substantial portion of Spirit Aero’s revenue in 2023, representing roughly a fifth of its total earnings.

While it remains feasible for Boeing to complete an acquisition of Spirit without disposing of these businesses, the aerospace giant is exploring diverse options to navigate potential regulatory and operational obstacles.

Boeing’s defensive approach extends to potential apprehensions from European regulators regarding Airbus’s reliance on a significant competitor for crucial components within its supply chain.

The intricate nature of these components, which are tailored using proprietary design and technology, raises pertinent questions about the feasibility and ramifications of such interdependencies.

Although Airbus’s ability to block a Spirit sale to Boeing is constrained, the aerospace behemoth wields substantial lobbying influence and may explore avenues to sway the outcome of negotiations.