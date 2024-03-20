CEO of Airbus express his deep concern over the ongoing technical issues faced by its American rival Boeing

During the “Europe 2024” conference in Berlin, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, expressed grave concern regarding the ongoing technical challenges encountered by its American competitor, Boeing. Faury underscored the negative repercussions these issues impose on the aerospace industry as a whole, stressing the paramount importance of quality and safety in aviation.

In comments reported by Reuters, Faury articulated his dissatisfaction with the difficulties faced by Boeing, recognizing their adverse effects on the industry’s overall well-being. He stated, “I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry as a whole.”

Boeing, grappling with a series of technical hurdles, suffered a significant setback in January when one of its 737 MAX 9 jets experienced a door plug blowout during a flight operated by Alaska Airlines. This incident garnered widespread attention, sparking concerns regarding the safety and reliability of Boeing’s aircraft.

More recently, Boeing encountered another setback when it advised airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to inspect flight deck switches following a mid-air dive incident involving a LATAM Airlines plane. The incident resulted in injuries to over 50 passengers, intensifying the urgency for Boeing to promptly address safety concerns.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire echoed Faury’s sentiments, drawing attention to the divergent situations faced by Airbus and Boeing. Le Maire expressed a preference for Airbus’ condition over Boeing’s, indicating a perception of Airbus as being in a relatively stronger position compared to its American counterpart.

The statements made by Faury and Le Maire underscore the seriousness of Boeing’s predicament and its broader implications for the aerospace industry.