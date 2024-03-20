Civil War starring Alex Garland to release in India on April 12

Alex Garland’s forthcoming movie “Civil War” arrives amidst a period of heightened political activity in the United States, coinciding with the approaching elections. Similarly, the film’s premiere in India occurs amid a backdrop of political engagement.

“Civil War” pledges to unveil an alternative portrayal of the United States, depicting ordinary citizens engaging in armed conflict against each other, resulting in widespread violence on the streets. Labeling itself a war epic, Alex Garland’s film is described as a deeply engrossing and thought-provoking narrative that utilizes the experiences and motivations of a group of journalists embedded within the military to underscore the grim reality of residing in a world seemingly incapable of learning from its past conflicts.

Through the exploration of journalism’s steadfast commitment to truth, the filmmaker endeavors to ignite crucial discussions and encourage audiences to critically assess the information they encounter daily, whether through traditional media outlets or social platforms.

In the movie, Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst portrays a disillusioned photojournalist chronicling the demise of democracy as it is known, promising to be one of the year’s most contentious films. This gritty and war-ravaged production features an impressive ensemble cast, including Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons.