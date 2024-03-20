Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Price of gold is at Rs 48,640 per 8 gram and Rs 6080 per 1 gram. This is an all-time high price for the yellow metal. Yestrday, gold price gained by Rs 300 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,675 per 10 gram, up by Rs 92 or 0.14% while the silver futures was trading at Rs 75,320 per kg, higher by Rs 33 or 0.04%. The price of gold in major physical markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 65,800 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,500.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,159.50 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.1% higher to $2,162.60. price of spot silver gained 0.1% to $24.94 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $891.50 and palladium rose 0.1% to $991.43.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48% to 837.35 tons.