Congress files petition in Delhi HC against income tax reassessment proceedings

The Congress party has taken legal action against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated by the authorities, as revealed on Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. The matter was brought before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, who agreed to schedule a hearing for the following day upon the party’s counsel’s request. The counsel highlighted that the Income Tax (I-T) authorities had reopened assessments for four years and sought urgent listing of the petitions.

Notably, the Congress party’s counsel informed the bench that three separate petitions concerning different years were already slated for hearing on the same day. Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the bench responded affirmatively, indicating that if the necessary paperwork was completed by 12:30 PM, the case would be listed for the next day. This development follows a recent decision by the High Court to decline interference with an order from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, which had denied staying a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress regarding the recovery of outstanding tax exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The crux of the issue lies in the assessing officer’s decision to demand over Rs 100 crore in taxes for the assessment year 2018-19, based on an assessed income exceeding Rs 199 crore. This ongoing dispute underscores the legal battle between the Congress party and tax authorities, further exemplifying the complexities involved in tax reassessment proceedings.