Delhi Govt. takes case to SC, alleges Rs 3,000 Cr Jal board funds withheld

Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal-led government took its grievances regarding the alleged non-release of Rs 3000 crore for the Delhi Jal Board to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 20. The apex court accepted the petition and scheduled a hearing for April 1, stating that despite the approaching deadline of March 31, it could issue orders for fund release.

However, amidst these developments, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chose to skip a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, March 18, related to a money laundering investigation linked to purported irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. The summons, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directed Kejriwal to appear for questioning before ED officials.

Responding to the ED’s actions, an AAP spokesperson questioned the necessity of summoning Kejriwal, especially after he had been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court concerning previous summonses from the agency. The investigation centers on allegations that funds, obtained through corruption in a Delhi government contract, were potentially diverted as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In February, the ED conducted raids at the residences of individuals associated with Kejriwal, including his personal assistant and a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, as part of the ongoing probe into the DJB case. The ED’s investigation originates from a CBI FIR alleging irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs 38 crore, despite purported failure to meet technical eligibility criteria.