Dr. Shahana death Case: Kerala HC halts Dr. Ruwais’ further studies

A division bench, led by the Chief Justice, intervened to suspend the continuation of Dr. Ruwais’ postgraduate studies, following a single bench order. Dr. Ruwais stands accused in the case surrounding the suicide of Dr. Shahana, a young doctor. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr. Ruwais on December 7 in connection with the tragic incident.

The decision by the High Court came in response to an appeal from the Principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Initially, the college had extended Dr. Ruwais’ suspension by three months, pending further investigation. A committee, appointed by the government to probe the matter, has been directed by the division bench to reevaluate the disciplinary actions within a week and make a conclusive decision.

Dr. Shahana was found unconscious in her apartment on December 5, around 11:30 p.m., and was rushed to the Medical College Hospital by the authorities. Tragically, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Reports suggest that Dr. Shahana resorted to suicide due to financial constraints preventing her family from meeting the exorbitant dowry demands set by Dr. Ruwais’ family, including 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of property, and a BMW car.