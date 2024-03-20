Election Commission removes newly appointed DGP in less than 24 hours

The Election Commission swiftly reversed its decision to appoint Vivek Sahay as the West Bengal DGP, replacing him with Sanjoy Mukherjee, a junior IPS officer. Sahay’s appointment, announced less than 24 hours earlier, was nullified due to his imminent retirement before the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, prompting the EC to designate Mukherjee for the role.

Sahay’s tenure as DGP was abruptly cut short, making him the shortest-serving chief of police in West Bengal’s recent history. Initially selected based on his seniority, Sahay’s impending retirement led to the EC’s reconsideration and the subsequent appointment of Mukherjee, the second choice recommended by the state government.

The EC’s decision to revoke Sahay’s appointment raised questions about the rationale behind the swift reversal. While one official cited Sahay’s impending retirement as the primary reason, others suggested that the EC could have extended his tenure for the duration of the elections. Additionally, Sahay’s past suspension by the EC following an incident involving Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further complicated the situation.