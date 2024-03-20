Foods to eat and avoid for health teeth

Taking care of oral health is important for reasons like bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease. The basic rules of maintaining oral health include brushing your teeth at least two times in a day, regular flossing, using a fluoride-based toothpaste, and also taking care of the foods you eat.

Oral health: Foods to eat and avoid

1. Leafy green veggies

Green vegetables give you prebiotics that healthy oral bacteria in the mouth feed on. Vegetables like spinach and kale support healthier oral microbiome.

2. Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapefruit and other citrus fruits can be beneficial for teeth. Vitamin C in oranges and grapefruit strengthen blood vessels and connective tissue within the mouth. They can also reduce gum inflammation which may lead to gum disease.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is among the few sources of Vitamin D. Oily fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, that are known to support gum health and prevent gum disease

4. Milk and dairy products

Cheese, butter, milk and cottage cheese are dairy products that provide you with Vitamin K2, a nutrient that is important for healthy teeth.

Oral health: Know the foods to avoid

Processed and packaged foods and sugary foods are ones that you must avoid for your oral health. Also avoid aerated drinks including diet soda.