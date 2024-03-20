Forex Market: Indian rupee edge higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged against the US dollar and the UAE dirham on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the key US Fed policy decision later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency opened higher at 83. During trading it reached at 83.02, up 1 paisa against the US dollar. It is trading at 22.62 against UAE dirham. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 83.03 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has declined in the past seven straight sessions against the US dollar.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

The US dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 103.85.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,421.48 crore.