Former K-pop star Jung Joon-young walks out of prison after serving a five-year sentence for spycam and rape scandal

Former K-pop sensation Jung Joon-young was released from incarceration on Tuesday following a five-year prison term for his involvement in a highly publicized spycam and rape scandal that rocked South Korea. At 35 years old, Jung was convicted of rape on two separate occasions in 2016. Additionally, he faced charges for covertly filming himself engaging in sexual activities with multiple women without their consent and subsequently disseminating the footage without their approval. These videos, referred to as “molka” in Korean, are surreptitiously recorded and often depict women in intimate settings such as schools and restrooms.

His case emerged amid a wave of sex scandals involving male celebrities during South Korea’s #MeToo movement in 2018. Thousands of women took to the streets of Seoul in protest, demanding an end to the exploitation of women and chanting slogans like “My life is not your porn.”

Jung, clad in a black hat and mask, departed from Mokpo prison, approximately 350 kilometers (218 miles) south of Seoul, without addressing the media on Tuesday morning, according to the News1 agency.

Another K-pop figure embroiled in the scandal was Seungri, a former member of the immensely popular boy band BIGBANG. Seungri was implicated for receiving spycam videos from Jung and subsequently faced separate charges related to a scandal involving sex and drugs at his nightclub, Burning Sun.

Jung, who shot to fame in 2012 after clinching third place in the talent show Super Star K, announced his withdrawal from the entertainment industry when the spycam scandal surfaced in 2019. He expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that he had committed unforgivable offenses.