Former US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins BJP

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, made a significant political move on Tuesday (March 19) by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His entry into the BJP ranks has sparked speculation that he may be nominated as the party’s candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, indicating a notable shift in his career trajectory.

This development comes amid the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominating Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal as its candidate from Amritsar, setting the stage for a competitive electoral contest in the constituency. Sandhu’s extensive diplomatic experience, particularly during his tenure as the Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024, positions him as a credible contender for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With a distinguished career in international relations, Sandhu’s diplomatic journey includes serving as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka and the Consul General of India in Frankfurt. His expertise in US affairs and vast diplomatic experience make him a formidable candidate for political office as he ventures into the realm of Indian politics.

Born on January 23, 1963, Sandhu received his education from renowned institutions such as The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, before obtaining a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. His diplomatic career commenced in the former Soviet Union (Russia), where he served as a Third Secretary (Political) / Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.