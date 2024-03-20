Haryana CM Nayab Saini appoints 8 Ministers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted his first cabinet expansion, appointing eight ministers, seven of whom are new faces. Notably, senior BJP leader and former home minister Anil Vij was not included in the ministry, despite his long-standing tenure. Additionally, none of the six independent MLAs, who have backed the Saini government, were appointed to the cabinet.

Among those sworn in, BJP MLA Kamal Gupta from Hisar was designated as a cabinet minister, while the remaining seven MLAs, including the only woman minister Seema Trikha, were appointed as ministers of state (independent charge). Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the swearing-in ceremony, which marked a significant development following the BJP’s unexpected decision to replace him with OBC leader Saini.

The cabinet expansion brought the total number of ministers to 14, with Saini and five MLAs taking oath earlier in the month. The new government, which won a trust vote in the state assembly, has stirred some discontent, particularly with Vij expressing displeasure over not being informed about the leadership change beforehand. Vij’s remarks underscore the political dynamics at play within the BJP in Haryana.