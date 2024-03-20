Honor launches Watch GS 4 and Honor Band 9: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor Watch GS 4 was launched in China alongside the Honor Band 9. These smart wearables are offered in several design and connectivity options.

The Galaxy Shuttle (translated from Chinese) option of the Honor Watch GS 4 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500), while the Jasper Astrolabe and Starry Sky Exploration variants are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,800).

Meanwhile, the Honor Band 9 is offered in Black, Blue, and Purple colours, and is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The high-end NFC-supported variant of the smart band is marked at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400).

Honor Watch GS 4 specifications: Honor Watch GS 4 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, a pixel density of 326 ppi and customisable watch faces The device helps users track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, as well as stress levels. All data collected from the watch is synced with the Honor Health application. It also comes with more than 100 sports modes and a 5ATM rating. The smartwatch comes with 32MB RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS connectivity. It packs a 451mAh battery, and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. The watch also offers camera controls, weather update access, and WeChat Pay.

Honor Band 9 specifications:Honor Band 9 has a 1.57-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with 256 x 402 resolution and 302ppi pixel density. It offers blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep tracking and supports more than 96 pre-installed sports modes. This smart band also comes with a 5ATM rating and is compatible with the Honor Health app. It is equipped with 4MB of RAM and 48MB of ROM.

The Band 9 can offer up to 14 days of usage. It also supports a magnetic Pogo pin charging and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.