ICAI reschedules CA exam dates due to 18th Lok Sabha polls

ICAI has rescheduled its exam dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials have confirmed. While the exams will still be held in May as originally planned, there have been adjustments to the dates. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 is now scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9, instead of the previously set dates of May 3, 5, and 7.

Similarly, the Group 2 intermediate course exam will take place on May 11, 15, and 17, shifting from the initial dates of May 9, 11, and 13. For the final exams, Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8, compared to the earlier dates of May 2, 4, and 6. Group 2 final exams will now be conducted on May 10, 14, and 16, instead of May 8, 10, and 12.

The decision to adjust the exam timetable was made following the Election Commission’s announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule from April to June 2024. The polling will be conducted in seven phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. ICAI has clarified that there will be no changes to the exam schedule even if any of the exam dates coincide with a public holiday declared by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority.