India’s direct tax collection grows to Rs 18.90 lakh crore till March 17

New Delhi: Direct tax collection in India surged 19.88 per cent to over Rs 18.90 lakh crore till March 17. Data released by the Income Tax department revealed this.

As per data, the net direct tax collection of Rs 18,90,259 crore(as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 9,72,224 crore (net of refund). Refunds amounting to about Rs 3.37 lakh crore have also been issued in the current fiscal till March 17. On a gross basis, before adjusting refunds, the direct tax collection stood at Rs 22.27 lakh crore, an 18.74 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

‘The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24 (as of March 17, 2024) show that net collections are at Rs 18,90,259 crore, compared to Rs 15,76,776 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year (FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 19.88 per cent,’ the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The government had in the revised estimates for direct tax collection pegged the receipts for the full fiscal (April-March) at Rs 19.45 lakh crore.

Direct taxes are collected from individuals and companies by the supreme tax body in the country. Direct taxes are directly paid by the tax payers. Direct taxes include personal income tax (PIT) and corporate income tax (CIT), besides taxes such as securities transaction tax (STT). Indirect tax is not paid directly by a person to the government. The net direct tax collection means the gross tax collection minus the refund.