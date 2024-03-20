International Happiness Day: UAE authority announces free bus rides

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced that bus rides will be free today, March 20. RAKTA announced the free rides on city buses to mark International Happiness Day.

The authority announced that public bus transport within the emirate is divided into four routes.

Also Read; India’s direct tax collection grows to Rs 18.90 lakh crore till March 17

Red Line: Al Nakeel to Al Jazirah Al Hamra || Al Jazirah Al Hamra to Al Nakeel

Blue Line: Al Nakeel to Sha’am area || Sha’am area to Al Nakeel

Green Line: Al Nakeel to RAK Airport || RAK Airport to Al Nakeel

Purple Line: AURAK to Manar Mall || Manar Mall to AURAK

Riders pay a bus fare of Dh8 for each of these trips. But on Wednesday, March 20, the service is free.