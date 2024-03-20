IPL 2024: Indian Premier League to begin from March 22: Schedule

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League will begin from March 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the first two weeks of the tournament. In the opening match defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). There are 10 teams participating in IPL 2024.

A total of 21 matches will take place across 10 cities during this period due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Each team will participate in at least 3 and at most 5 matches. The schedule for the remaining matches will be announced by the BCCI later.

The matches will be played in the afternoon and at night . Afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm IST (6 am EDT) and night matches will commence at 7.30 pm IST (10 am EDT).PL 2024 will start on Friday, March 22 with the first match between

Here’s the schedule and venues for the IPL as announced for the initial phase:

March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur

April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.