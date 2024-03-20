James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith becomes the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame

James Burton, John Anderson, and Toby Keith were announced as the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame by the Country Music Association in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Burton, renowned as Elvis Presley’s band leader and a skilled guitarist, entered in the recording/touring musician category. Keith, a modern-era artist who unfortunately passed away shortly after the voting for inductees concluded, was also honored. Anderson, known for his unique voice and songwriting prowess, joined as the veteran-era artist. The formal induction ceremony for the three will take place in the fall.

Although the event celebrated the musical contributions and influence of all three artists, the occasion was tinged with sadness following Keith’s passing from stomach cancer in February.

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, expressed her regret at not being able to inform Toby of his induction while he was still alive, but assured that he would always be remembered fondly.

Trahern clarified that Keith’s posthumous induction was not in violation of the Hall’s rules, as he was selected before his passing. Keith, known for his patriotic anthems and barroom tunes, rose to fame in the 1990s country boom era and continued to resonate with audiences through his heartfelt songs.

Upon receiving the news of his induction, Burton admitted that he initially thought it was a prank. His career, which included playing for various country artists and leading Presley’s band, has now earned him a place among industry greats on the Hall of Fame wall.

Burton, who also played with Emmylou Harris and John Denver, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the significance of being honored alongside country music innovators and industry legends. He had previously been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame for his remarkable contributions to music.