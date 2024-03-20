Karnataka High Court Halts Ban on 23 ‘Dangerous’ Dog Breeds

Karnataka High Court intervened on Tuesday by pausing the enforcement of a circular released by the Union government prohibiting 23 dog breeds. This intervention was prompted by a petition filed by Bengaluru residents King Solomon David and Mardona Jones. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, presiding over the case, issued an interim order to suspend the circular’s operation, specifically within Karnataka.

The circular, initiated by an expert committee’s findings, categorized certain dog breeds as ‘ferocious and dangerous to human life,’ prompting a call for their sterilization to curb further breeding. This directive stemmed from a direction by the Delhi High Court following a public interest litigation. However, concerns were raised during the hearing regarding the exclusion of the Kennel Club of India from the consultation process, despite its significant role as a certifying kennel club with nationwide representation.

Justice Nagaprasanna stressed the importance of a thorough consultation process, emphasizing the involvement of all stakeholders. He directed the Central government to produce the documents forming the basis of the circular for further scrutiny. The banned breeds, including Pitbull Terrier and Tosa Inu, sparked debates about the consultation process’s adequacy and the necessity of the ban.