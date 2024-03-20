Keltron secures contracts worth Rs 1,076 Crore from Tamil Nadu

Keltron, a state-owned enterprise based in Kerala, has clinched three contracts from the Tamil Nadu government, totaling Rs 1,076 crore. These contracts were awarded through competitive tenders issued by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation.

The first contract, valued at Rs 519 crore, entails setting up 8,209 advanced IT laboratories in 7,985 schools, along with a command and control center, and providing maintenance services. Another contract worth Rs 455 crore is for establishing 22,931 smart classrooms across various schools. Additionally, a third contract worth Rs 101 crore involves supplying 79,723 tablet PCs to primary school teachers in Tamil Nadu.

The IT labs will be equipped with desktop computers, web cameras, indoor IP cameras, UPS systems, internet routers, and network connectivity. Keltron will oversee the management and maintenance of these labs for a duration of five years. On the other hand, the smart classrooms will feature laptops, projectors, USB multimedia speakers, and interactive whiteboards.

With over 12 years of experience in deploying advanced classrooms, Keltron has previously implemented similar projects in Kerala’s government schools. Leveraging its expertise in delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, the company has emerged as a frontrunner in the prequalification rounds of tenders, including those in Tamil Nadu and Odisha. This latest development underscores Keltron’s commitment to revolutionizing educational infrastructure across states in India.