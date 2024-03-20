Kerala: Holiday declared for Thiruvananthapuram on April 5

The District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram has declared a local holiday in specific regions to mark the Mahotsavam celebration at the Sree Panimoola Devi Temple on April 5. This holiday encompasses five panchayats, namely Pothencode, Andoorkonam, Vembayam, Manikal, and Mangalapuram.

Additionally, a holiday has been announced for the area of old Kazhakkottam, including Sreekariyam. District Collector Geromic George has mandated the closure of all government offices and educational institutions within this jurisdiction. However, he emphasized that this holiday exemption would not extend to any public examinations that were previously scheduled.

The decision to declare a local holiday aims to facilitate the participation of residents in the Mahotsavam festivities at the Sree Panimoola Devi Temple and ensure a smooth celebration. While government offices and schools will remain closed in the designated areas, efforts are being made to minimize disruptions to academic activities scheduled during this time.