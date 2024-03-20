Know all about endometriosis that can affect women’s fertility

Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition where endometrial tissue (tissue similar to the lining of the uterus) grows outside the uterus. It can make organs like the uterus, bladder, or bowels stick together at certain points, and this condition is called ‘adhesions’. Endometriosis is regarded as a silent killer of ovaries and a slow killer of fertility.
As per medical experts approximately 70 per cent of women with complaints of painful menstrual periods and dyspareunia are diagnosed with endometriosis. Endometriosis that afflicts 10 to 15 per cent of women in their reproductive years and 70 per cent of those with chronic pelvic pain.
Symptoms of endometriosis :
very painful menstrual cramps
heavy menstrual bleeding
bleeding or spotting between periods
long-term pelvic and lower back pain
pain during or after sex
pain during urination
pain during bowel movements
diarrhea or constipation
bloating
