Know benefits of box breathing

Box breathing is a breathing technique. It also known as square breathing. It is a technique used when taking slow, deep breaths. It’s also called four-square breathing. It is tool for stress management and well-being.

Box breathing is a technique based on the idea that a box has four sides. The concept involves slow and deep breathing while counting to four for a total of four times – four counts of breathing in (inhalation), four counts of holding your breath, four counts of slow exhaling, and four more counts of holding after you exhale.

Box breathing activates the parasympathetic system which is the opposite of the sympathetic system and is responsible for rest and digestion. This helps combat the stress response and calm the mind, body, and psyche. It is considered a highly effective technique for stress relief. It is employed by US naval seals during high-stress situations.

Some of benefits include:

Stress reduction: Box breathing activates the relaxation response in your body, counteracting the stress hormones and calming you down.

Improved focus: By focusing on your breath and counting, box breathing quiets your mind and allows you to concentrate better.

Improved performance: When you’re calmer and more focused, you can perform better under pressure, both mentally and physically.

Better sleep at night: The relaxation response triggered by box breathing can ease anxiety and promote better quality sleep.

Emotional regulation: Box breathing helps you gain control over your emotions by calming your nervous system and giving you a moment to centre yourself.

Lowers blood pressure: Slow, deep breaths can lower your blood pressure, reducing strain on your heart and circulatory system.