Know benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby

Most health agencies in the world recommend breastfeeding as it has several benefits. Breast milk prevent infections and offer a higher IQ later in the newborn’s life.

Benefits of breastfeeding for the mother and her baby:

Optimal Nutritional Value: Breast milk contains nutrients tailored specifically to meet the evolving needs of an infant. It contains the perfect balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, and antibodies necessary for a baby’s growth and development.

Immune System Boost: Breast milk is rich in antibodies and immune-boosting substances that help protect infants from infections and illnesses.

Bonding and Emotional Connection: Breastfeeding fosters a unique emotional bond between the mother and the baby. The physical closeness and skin-to-skin contact during breastfeeding promote emotional security and attachment.

Reduced Risk of Diseases: Breastfeeding has been linked to a reduced risk of various diseases and conditions for both mother and baby. Infants who are breastfed have a lower risk of respiratory infections, ear infections, allergies, and chronic diseases later in life. Mothers who breastfeed may experience lower rates of breast and ovarian cancers.

Convenient and Economical: Breastfeeding is a convenient and cost-effective way to nourish the baby.

Environmental Impact: Breastfeeding has a minimal environmental impact compared to formula feeding. It produces no waste in the form of packaging, formula containers, or bottle sterilization materials.

Customized Nutrition: Breast milk composition adapts to the changing needs of the baby as they grow. It contains antibodies that specifically target the pathogens present in the baby’s environment.