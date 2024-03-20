List of world’s happiest countries released, know India’s position: Details

Helsinki: A list of world’s happiest countries has been released. The UN-sponsored World Happiness Report was published on Wednesday. The report was made on a global survey data from people in more than 140 countries. The happiness ranking is based on individuals’ self-assessed evaluations of life satisfaction, as well as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption. The report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an editorial board.

Finland is named the world’s happiest country. Finland has topped the list for seventh year in a row. Finland is followed by its Nordic neighbors. Denmark is ranked No. 2, Iceland (No. 3) and Sweden (No. 4). Israel is in fifth position followed by the Netherlands (No. 6), Seden (No.7), Luxembourg (No. 8), Switzerland (No. 9) and Australia (No. 10).

For the first time since the report was published more than a decade ago, the United States and Germany were not among the 20 happiest nations, coming in 23rd and 24th respectively. In turn, Costa Rica and Kuwait entered the top 20 at 12 and 13. India ranked 126, the same as last year, in the happiness index.

Afghanistan remained the world’s lowest-ranked country for happiness. Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Congo also ranked at the bottom. The sharpest decline in happiness since 2006-10 was noted in Afghanistan, Lebanon and Jordan, while the Eastern European countries Serbia, Bulgaria and Latvia reported the biggest increases.

World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Costa Rica

13. Kuwait

14. Austria

15. Canada

16. Belgium

17. Ireland

18. Czechia

19. Lithuania

20. United Kingdom