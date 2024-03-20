New seasons coming up of these popular shows – Paatal Lok 2 to Mirzapur 3

At the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai, new seasons of beloved shows like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat were officially announced. Prime Video took the opportunity to unveil an impressive lineup of 70 titles, including both movies and series spanning various genres and languages.

While the event introduced new shows such as Citadel Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rana Connection, it was the announcement of sequels to popular Prime Video titles like Paatal Lok, Panchayat, and Mirzapur that generated significant excitement among fans.

Paatal Lok Season 2 will see the return of Hathi Ram, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, along with Ishwaak Singh, and the addition of Tilottama Shome to the cast. The season promises to delve into two seemingly unrelated cases that lead Hathi Ram and Ansari to collaborate once again, uncovering a complex conspiracy in the process.

Bandish Bandits Season 2, the musical drama, will continue the story of Radhe and Tamanna, portrayed by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry respectively. In this season, the former lovers find themselves in competition against each other in a nationwide band competition, their intertwined relationship adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 (Tamil) explores the murder of a senior activist lawyer, Chellappa, and draws Sakkarai into the investigation, unveiling past deeds that cast shadows over the present during the Ashtakaali Festival in Kaalipattanam.

Panchayat Season 3, featuring Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, will continue the story as the Panchayat elections approach, with Pradhan and Bhushan camps engaging in a fierce battle to enhance their public image amidst the murky waters of Phulera politics.

Finally, Mirzapur Season 3 will witness Guddu Bhaiya and Golu facing off against each other while navigating the challenges posed by Kaleen Bhaiyaa. The intense thriller-drama will feature Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma, and others reprising their roles.