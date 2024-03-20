Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Airtel Payments Bank in collaboration with smartwatch brand Noise and Mastercard has launched Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch in India. This marks the entry of the telecom operator in the smartwatch segment and becomes the first device to be launched by it. The Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is NFC-enabled and allows users to make contactless ‘Tap and Pay’ payments up to Rs. 25,000 per day.

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch price has been set at Rs. 2,999. It is available in black, blue, and grey colours. However, the smartwatch can only be purchased by those who are existing members of the Airtel Payments Bank. A bank account can be created digitally but it is required before ordering the device. The Airtel watch can be purchased only through the Airtel Thanks app. It is not available to buy on any other ecommerce platform or offline retailers.

Airtel Payments Bank saving account customers can activate the smartwatch by linking it to their savings bank accounts via the Airtel Thanks App. It will allow them to make contactless payments between Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day via the Tap and Pay facility.

The Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is equipped with a 4.69 cm TFT LCD display that has a peak brightness level of 550 nits. It allows users to choose from a collection of 150 cloud-based watch faces and supports 130 different sports modes.

The health and fitness features on the Airtel watch includes a stress monitor and a SpO2 sensor. It supports Bluetooth calling and has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The company claims the battery in the smartwatch can last for up to 10 days.