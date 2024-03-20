Photograph featuring members of the British royal family comes under scrutiny

Following Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post, another photograph featuring members of the royal family has stirred controversy after a major picture agency disclosed that it had been “digitally enhanced at source.”

The contentious image, captured at Balmoral in August 2022 and officially released by Buckingham Palace last year to commemorate what would have been the late Queen’s 97th birthday, has been scrutinized by Getty Images, a leading picture agency. Getty Images appended an editor’s note to the photo, acknowledging that it had been digitally altered at the source.

The photo portrays Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, featuring Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, baby Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips.

A spokesperson for Getty Images, as cited by The Guardian, stated, “Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source.”

Observers and media outlets have pointed out several discrepancies within the photograph, including a vertical misalignment in the tartan pattern of the late queen’s skirt, a dark shadow positioned behind Prince Louis’ ear, and a similar incongruity behind Prince George’s shirt collar.

This revelation follows the recent uproar surrounding another photograph of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, released in celebration of Mother’s Day, which also attracted attention for digital alterations.