PM Modi’s Bhutan visit scheduled for March 21-22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan, grounded in mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Additionally, he will engage in discussions with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay. The visit underscores the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

India and Bhutan’s relationship is characterized by shared spiritual heritage and strong people-to-people ties, contributing to the depth and vibrancy of their exceptional relations. The upcoming visit presents an opportunity for both nations to discuss bilateral and regional matters, aiming to enhance their partnership for the mutual benefit of their peoples.