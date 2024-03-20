Prime Video teases upcoming seasons of ‘Pataal Lok,’ ‘Mirzapur,’ and ‘Panchayat’

Prime Video’s popular series “Pataal Lok 2,” “Mirzapur,” and “Panchayat” are set to return, along with “Bandish Bandits” and Tamil series “Suzhal – The Vortex,” the streaming platform announced at its event, Prime Video Presents. Actor Manoj Bajpayee took over hosting duties to reveal the anticipated returning titles. “Pataal Lok” season two, created by Sudip Sharma and featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, explores a complex conspiracy involving two seemingly unrelated cases.

Meanwhile, “Mirzapur” season three, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, will see Guddu and Golu battling a new contender for power. Developed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, the season stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and a strong supporting cast. Additionally, “Panchayat” season three, a collaboration with The Viral Fever, follows Pradhan and Bhushan’s political battle, with Jitendra Kumar leading the cast.

In addition to these returning series, the second season of “Bandish Bandits” and the second season of Prime Video’s first Tamil original series, “Suzhal – The Vortex,” are also in the lineup. These announcements mark Prime Video’s continued commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to its audience.