Rainfall expected in 10 Kerala districts amid high temperatures tomorrow

Kerala, grappling with intense heat, anticipates relief as summer rains are forecasted to alleviate the ongoing drought. Residents eagerly await the precipitation, which is expected to offer respite from the scorching temperatures. According to the weather forecast, Kerala is poised to receive much-needed showers starting from tomorrow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in 10 districts of Kerala on March 21, Thursday. The districts likely to experience rainfall include Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

With Palakkad district expected to reach a maximum temperature of 39°C, and other districts like Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta expected to hit 38°C, residents are bracing for high temperatures. The IMD forecasts temperatures of 37°C in Kottayam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kozhikode until March 21, with some areas experiencing temperatures 2-4°C above normal. These districts, except for hilly terrain, are likely to face hot and humid conditions from March 19th to 21st, 2024.