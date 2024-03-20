Research: More youngsters are experiencing unhappiness similar to mid-life crisis

The 2024 World Happiness Report has brought to light a worrying trend: a decrease in happiness among young individuals, which has been likened to the experience of a midlife crisis. Experts mentioned in media reports have emphasized the role of social media in exacerbating this trend.

Newly compiled data from Gallup and its partners reveals a significant development: the United States, after more than a decade, has dropped out of the top 20 countries list in terms of happiness.

This revelation holds substantial implications. It challenges the conventional belief that happiness typically follows a U-shaped trajectory, declining during midlife before bouncing back. Additionally, it signals a noteworthy shift in happiness levels, particularly among younger age groups in North America and Western Europe.

The report underscores a marked decrease in well-being among individuals under the age of 30. Notably, the exclusion of the United States from the list of the top 20 happiest nations marks a departure from previous years, during which younger Americans tended to report higher levels of happiness compared to older generations.