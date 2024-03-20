RSS Worker Stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Detained

Three individuals have been apprehended by the Kattakkada police in connection with the assault on an RSS worker in Kattakada. Authorities disclosed that another suspect, identified as Jithu, remains at large, prompting ongoing efforts to locate him.

The victim, Vishnu, a local RSS leader, was assaulted by a group of men while returning from a festival event at Sree Shakthi Vinayaka Temple Kanjiramvila. Sustaining severe injuries to his head, forehead, and ribs, Vishnu was promptly hospitalized in Kattakkada, where he underwent emergency surgery. Security measures have been heightened in the area following the attack.