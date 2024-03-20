Stock Market: Indian equity markets close higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended with marginal gains in the volatile session on March 20. BSE Sensex ended at 72,101.69, 89.64 points or 0.12 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 21,839.10, up 21.60 points or 0.10 percent.

About 1563 shares advanced, 2064 shares declined, and 119 shares unchanged. Top gainers included Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Nestle India and ONGC. Top losers were Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, UPL and Cipla.

Also Read; Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, realty, oil & gas, power up 0.5-1 percent each, while metal index down nearly 1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on flat note. . Nifty Midcap 100 lost 0.01% to close at 45,919.90.