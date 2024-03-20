Tamilisai Soundararajan Returns to BJP Before 2024 LS Elections

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently stepped down from her roles as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, made a swift return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, signaling her intent to participate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Her decision to rejoin the BJP came just a day after President Droupadi Murmu accepted her resignation from the post of Telangana Governor.

Explaining her resignation, Soundararajan stated that she chose to step down voluntarily to pursue direct public service, expressing her eagerness to engage in more intensive community work. Her move coincides with reports suggesting her interest in contesting the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, indicating her continued involvement in electoral politics. Notably, Soundararajan had previously contested the 2019 parliamentary elections from the Thoothukudi constituency in southern Tamil Nadu under the BJP banner but was defeated by DMK’s Kanimozhi.