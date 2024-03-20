The title of the much-anticipated Indian spin-off of the hit series Citadel has finally been unveiled!

The much-awaited Indian spin-off of the popular series Citadel has finally revealed its title! Prime Video India unveiled the first poster of the upcoming series on Tuesday, introducing it as Citadel: Honey Bunny. The poster prominently features the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, set against a captivating spy-themed backdrop.

In an official statement, Prime Video India described Citadel: Honey Bunny as a story with “a captivating narrative that seamlessly blends the gripping elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartfelt charm of a love story, all against the vibrant backdrop of the 90s.”

The poster showcases Varun and Samantha donning spy attire, holding firearms, and exuding an intense aura, hinting at the adrenaline-pumping action and gripping drama that audiences can expect. Alongside the dynamic duo, the series boasts an ensemble cast comprising esteemed actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.