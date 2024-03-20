United Airlines Flight forced to return back to gate while taxiing to the runway

A United Airlines Flight 35, departing from San Francisco and headed for Japan, encountered mechanical issues while taxiing to the runway, prompting its return to the gate.

Due to a technical glitch, the flight experienced a five-hour delay on Monday (March 18). This incident is just one among numerous ongoing technical challenges faced by airlines on a daily basis.

The aircraft affected by the glitch was the Boeing 777, a jet that has been the subject of multiple complaints.

The pilot encountered difficulty starting the engine and notified air traffic control officials. Subsequently, it was decided by United Airlines officials to bring the plane back to the gate.

The series of issues and mid-air mishaps have compelled the airline to implement safety measures.

On the same day that Flight 35 was turned back, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the airline’s customers in a letter regarding the problem, acknowledging that the airline has encountered numerous difficulties in recent days.

Kirby stated, “Our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety. While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus.”