UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam to this date

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) postponed the civil services preliminary examination. The examination is postponed to June 16 from May 26. The decision was taken due to the Lok Sabha elections.

‘Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as a screening test for the Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,’ UPSC said.

‘To be eligible for the exam, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2024 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992 and not later than August 1, 2003,’ UPSC added.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview. The examination is conducted to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

According to a UPSC notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through this year’s examination is expected to be approximately 1,056, issued last month.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be on June 4.