Uttar Pradesh Police to utilise the latest technology of Artificial Intelligence in investigating criminal activities

Uttar Pradesh Police is gearing up to integrate cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its criminal investigation procedures. The state’s law enforcement agency is currently in discussions with Staqu Technologies, an Indian-based AI implementation facilitator, to introduce their latest innovation known as Crime GPT.

The unveiling of this unique tool was announced on Friday (Mar 15) and is set to be launched in collaboration with the UP government and the Special Task Force. Crime GPT aims to revolutionize crime investigations by offering rapid insights into various forms of data, including CCTV footage, images, and audio recordings related to criminal activities.

Crime GPT, an extension of Staqu’s Trinetra application, renowned for its precise face recognition and audio analysis capabilities in tracking and monitoring criminals, offers a plethora of advanced features. These include facial recognition, speaker identification, voice analysis, and criminal gang profiling.

Atul Rai, the co-founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies, highlighted that Crime GPT facilitates access to a digitized criminal database, streamlining targeted searches. This allows law enforcement to efficiently retrieve precise information either through written queries or voice commands.

Moreover, Crime GPT transcends conventional search functionalities. For instance, law enforcement officers can request specific details about an individual’s criminal record within a specified timeframe, and the tool promptly retrieves relevant data from its extensive database.