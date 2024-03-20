Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor bookings open: Price, Features

Mumbai: Volvo Car India today started accepting bookings for the single motor variant of the XC40 Recharge. The vehicle is priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be exclusively booked online via the carmaker’s website for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Volvo’s EV portfolio in India includes the XC40 Recharge single motor, the XC40 Recharge twin motor and the C40 Recharge twin motor.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor gets a 238hp/420Nm motor paired with a 69kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV has a claimed range of 475km as per WLTP standards and 592km under ICAT testing conditions on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 km/h.

Volvo has also offered e-SUV in dual-motor configurations as well. This one is powered by a heavier battery pack of 79 kWh. It provides a maximum range of 418 km on a single charge. In terms of power, it is capable of churning out 402 bhp and a robust torque of 660 Nm. It takes only 4.9 seconds to go from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Volvo is offering an eight-year battery warranty and a three-year comprehensive car warranty on the XC40 Recharge single motor. Also, the customers will get a three-year Volvo service package, three-year road-side assistance, five-year subscription to digital services and a wall box charger (11kW) through a third party.

Volvo sold 510 units of the XC40 Recharge and 180 units of the C40 Recharge in 2023. The two models together accounted for 28% of the company’s total sales during the year.